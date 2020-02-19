Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $245.50. 307,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,351. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.35 and its 200 day moving average is $239.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

