Nvwm LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.23. 1,431,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,512 shares of company stock worth $11,419,712 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

