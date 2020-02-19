Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1,428.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

