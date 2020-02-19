Nvwm LLC Sells 426 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $290.97. 734,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

