Nvwm LLC Sells 83 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

