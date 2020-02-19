Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,491,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 268,497 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $1.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.
