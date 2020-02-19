OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.1%.

OCCI stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

