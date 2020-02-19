Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.54. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,381,741 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.68.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

