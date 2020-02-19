OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.14 million.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 25,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

OCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

