Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 50,033 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 248,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 2,337,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

