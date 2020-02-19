Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 613,002 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 613,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.60% of GreenTree Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

GHG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 8,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

