Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 104,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,247. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

