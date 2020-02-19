Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

NYSE DOV traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock worth $1,848,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

