Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,254 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. 102,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,642. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

