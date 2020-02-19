Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 115,134 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,024 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 115,134 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,106,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $113,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 112,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

