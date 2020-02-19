Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,309 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

KR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,519,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,288. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

