Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First American Financial worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock remained flat at $$65.79 during trading on Wednesday. 463,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,495. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

