Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 589 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.93. 488,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,671. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.61 and a 52-week high of $304.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

