Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

