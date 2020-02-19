Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,793,000 after acquiring an additional 510,423 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 795,790 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 325,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 416,482 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 45,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

