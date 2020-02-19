Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,520 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. 191,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

