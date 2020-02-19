Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,688 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in China Mobile by 8.4% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,924,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 148,525 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 80,778 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 452,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of CHL stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 58,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.