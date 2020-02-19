Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,329 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 7,365,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

