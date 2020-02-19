Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 264.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,547. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

