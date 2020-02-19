Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 11,943 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,885. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

