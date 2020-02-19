Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 32,696 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 435,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

