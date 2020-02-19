Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,205. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

