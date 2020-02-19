Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $71,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,125,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 497,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

