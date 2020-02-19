Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,331. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

