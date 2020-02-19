Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,623,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

