Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 61.3% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 115.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 962,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,260. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

