Oppenheimer Weighs in on Equinix Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.64 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.37.

Equinix stock opened at $643.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 12 month low of $417.25 and a 12 month high of $654.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.17.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,375 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

