Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Down 0.8%

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.35, 5,567 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

The company has a market cap of $206.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.42.

About Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

