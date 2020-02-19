Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 275.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,664 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,124. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.