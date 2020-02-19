Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. 14,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,025. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

