Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,642. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

