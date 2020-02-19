Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $8.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. 39,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

