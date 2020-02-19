Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 471,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.