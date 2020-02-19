Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,001 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 6,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,654. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

