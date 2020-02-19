Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,075 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TGNA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

