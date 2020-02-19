Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 74 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $14,105,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.68.

SAM traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $427.52. 8,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,943. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.40 and its 200-day moving average is $383.91.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

