Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 798 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $432,350. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

