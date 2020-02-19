O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $395.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.23. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

