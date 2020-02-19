Orocobre (OROCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

OROCF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 33,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Orocobre has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orocobre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

