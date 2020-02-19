Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million.

PLMR stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,804. Palomar has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock worth $241,546,950.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

