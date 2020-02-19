Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,852,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a market cap of $1,422.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

