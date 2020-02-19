Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

