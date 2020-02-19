Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Increased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

