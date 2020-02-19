Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.48

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.48 and last traded at $150.30, with a volume of 10703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,050 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
