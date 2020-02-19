Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.48

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.48 and last traded at $150.30, with a volume of 10703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,050 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

