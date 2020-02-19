Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,774. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.